Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 85.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 2.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 114,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 36.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter.

EXG opened at $7.51 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

