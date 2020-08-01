Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,567 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 264.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE AB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.59%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $258,196.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.