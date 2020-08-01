Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 15.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 59,889 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000.

NEA stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

