Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,199,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $100.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

