Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in NuVasive by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NuVasive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.39. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.