Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 25,376 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,147,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 101,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 126.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18,319.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,181.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

