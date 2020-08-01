Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 392,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $56.67.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

