First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,699,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,349,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $168,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,105,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after buying an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $1,512,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $194.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.18 and a 200-day moving average of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $196.77.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

