First Trust Advisors LP Sells 96,239 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,239 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Graphic Packaging worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 344,812 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,913,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 55.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 78,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,447,000 after buying an additional 168,753 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

GPK stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

