First Trust Advisors LP Sells 218,533 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 218,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 545.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $69.60 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,507 over the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.