Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 294.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 936,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 699,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $9.00 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

