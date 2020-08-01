First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Credit Acceptance worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.94, for a total transaction of $2,854,880.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,818,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,638,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.45, for a total transaction of $2,787,703.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,229 shares in the company, valued at $791,495,232.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,395 shares of company stock worth $30,271,605 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACC opened at $467.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.62, a current ratio of 28.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.29. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $520.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

