First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 190,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $250,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 96.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 63.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $198,508.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $752,717.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,187,598 shares of company stock worth $51,642,778. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

