First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 5.63% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEMB. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 19,928.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after purchasing an additional 802,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,823.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 528,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 510,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5,723.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,775 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $35.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st.

