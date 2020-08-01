First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,670 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,526,000 after purchasing an additional 175,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,463,000 after purchasing an additional 427,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

