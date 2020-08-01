Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,523 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Cinemark worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 79,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNK stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.75. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

