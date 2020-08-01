SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,345 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of IIPR opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 292.08, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $115.82.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.66%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.