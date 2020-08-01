Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 1,299.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 88,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 212,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $387.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.