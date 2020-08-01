Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Stake Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 47.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,290 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

