Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Qorvo stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $166,378.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Qorvo by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

