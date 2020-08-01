First Trust Advisors LP Sells 27,406 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,406 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Marriott International by 15.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 673.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $3,228,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $83.83 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

