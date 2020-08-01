Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,084 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.