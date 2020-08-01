Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 201 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Incyte by 1,719.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Incyte by 24.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Incyte by 89.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 376,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 178,295 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 28.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,467.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,849 shares in the company, valued at $17,047,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $763,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

