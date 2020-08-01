3,290 Shares in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,290 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $524,517.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

