Stanley J. Meresman Sells 15,000 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,849.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.40.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after buying an additional 5,997,579 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,403,000 after buying an additional 4,706,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 524,381 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after buying an additional 691,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

