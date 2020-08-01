Stanley J. Meresman Sells 15,000 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,849.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Medallia stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.40.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
