SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 530.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,084 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 993,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 66,015 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

