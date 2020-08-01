SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,673,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,069,000 after purchasing an additional 408,562 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 103.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 255,861 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 952,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after acquiring an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 559.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 194,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of EME stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

