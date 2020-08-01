Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,062. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $8.80 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $361.68 million, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

