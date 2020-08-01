Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $365,000 Investment in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHG opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.48. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

