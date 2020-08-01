First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.76% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 713,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 539,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,005,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 68,357 shares during the period.

FTSL opened at $45.88 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

