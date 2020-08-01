First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,525 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Mueller Industries worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $197,543.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $500.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

