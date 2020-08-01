First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of SJW Group worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

SJW Group stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

