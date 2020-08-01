Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,393 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 170,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Halliburton worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 47.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after buying an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,521,918 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $180,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,055 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,753 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

