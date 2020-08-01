Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,393 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 170,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Halliburton worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 47.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after buying an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,521,918 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $180,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,055 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,753 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

