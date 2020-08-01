First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 261.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,063,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,755 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $103.34 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

