First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Ingredion worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,271,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 44.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,675,000 after purchasing an additional 629,284 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 7,802.4% in the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 732.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $11,900,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $86.50 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $187,850.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.