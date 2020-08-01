First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) by 271.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,017 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.
OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.
