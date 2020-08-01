First Trust Advisors LP Buys 168,904 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Rollins worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rollins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rollins by 42.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 29,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rollins by 5.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.