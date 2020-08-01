Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Eaton Vance worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EV. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 415.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,354,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.1% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

NYSE EV opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

