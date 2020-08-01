First Trust Advisors LP Sells 20,550 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

