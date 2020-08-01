First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.28 Million Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 73.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $433,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $657,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.36.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,466.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.91.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

