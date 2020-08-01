First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2,372.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,355 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Square were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Square by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.1% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 24.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Square by 60.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,357 shares of company stock worth $2,827,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.37.

SQ opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.11 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

