First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,731,147 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,731,147 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after buying an additional 857,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after buying an additional 1,301,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

