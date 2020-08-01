Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Crown worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Crown by 125.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.