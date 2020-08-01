First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 27,531 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Redfin worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 368.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 246.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,492,107.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $206,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,907,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,549 shares of company stock worth $2,276,524. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 2.04. Redfin Corp has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.