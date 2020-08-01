Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth $981,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth about $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,124.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.77 and a beta of 1.70. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,150.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $981.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.54.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.40.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

