First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.62 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Cree worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 25.0% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

CREE opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $70.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

