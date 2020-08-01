First Trust Advisors LP Sells 910,656 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910,656 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Raymond James worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 397.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Raymond James by 143.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 24.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

In other Raymond James news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

