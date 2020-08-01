First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 338,264 KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 338,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,446,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -884.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.