Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $301.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $311.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

