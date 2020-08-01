First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,667 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 740.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQUA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

